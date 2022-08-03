‘I hate that feeling’ – Fans may be surprised at how Lijnders reacted to receiving new LFC contract

Pep Lijnders refused to celebrate being handed a new contract midway through Liverpool’s 2021/22 campaign at the time, instead prioritising the club’s pursuit of a historic quadruple.

The former FC Porto coach extended his future at the club alongside his fellow trainers in the form of Vitor Matos, Pete Krawietz and head coach Jurgen Klopp.

“Mike Gordon spoke to us all: ‘This project has been the most incredible experience of my life. Thank you for contributing and having this important role,'” the Dutchman recalled in an extract from his book Intensity, as shared online by the club’s official website.

“‘Thank you, Mike, for the trust,’ I replied.

“Mike continued: ‘In 2015 I was standing in front of Stevie’s restaurant and said we were going to conquer the world together. I’m not saying that happened but we are not far off.’

“Mike added: ‘In life, the most precious currency we spend is our time; who we choose to spend that currency with says everything about us as people. I feel so privileged to be able to spend my currency of time with you and our group.’

“Everyone clapped, signed and we moved on. Marc and Mike [Jäggle] represent me so well. I’m so happy they are at my side having the same values and same ambition.

“I walked straight out to the training pitch to put everything in place. Work goes on, we need to keep building the future.

“It wasn’t the right moment to celebrate this new deal, I felt; there was too much at stake. I just couldn’t feel it. It’s sad but true.

“Move forward, we should just never settle. I hate that feeling. Especially when the next kick-off was only 48 hours away.

“We would practice stopping counter-attacks with an intense and concentrated counter-press. Defend to create chances.”

Despite our best efforts, a push for a place in the history books ended with only a domestic cup double as Manchester City recovered well in their battle with Aston Villa in the English top-flight and Real Madrid took home a 14th Champions League title courtesy of a sole goal from Vinicius Jr.

It’s somewhat frightening to envisage an alternate reality where the 39-year-old – let alone our German tactician – might have simply parted ways with the club in the summer of 2024.

Two more years beyond that point ensures that some of our most exciting crop of youngsters – the likes of Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Kaide Gordon, Stefan Bajcetic, and so on – will get the benefit of their talents for a significant period of time.

What happens beyond that point is anyone’s guess, though one might be inclined to back Lijnders for the Anfield hot seat at some stage given how highly FSG rate him.

