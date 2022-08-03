Lijnders joked Jota ‘could be a Scouser’ after what he did to Sadio Mane ‘without any hesitation’ before Anfield exit

Pep Lijnders joked that Diogo Jota’s antics prior to Sadio Mane’s departure were enough to consider him a Scouser.

The Portuguese international had directly confronted the Senegalese international after hearing a report that Bayern Munich were interested in signing the AFCON-winner.

“There were rumours Bayern were looking to sign Sadio. During breakfast, Diogo confronted Sadio while seeing the news on Sky,” the Dutchman recalled in an extract from his book Intensity, as reported by HITC. “Trent was sitting next to him and we both started laughing when I said Jota could be a Scouser. He confronts without any hesitation.”

Despite the best efforts of several Liverpool stars, the 30-year-old finally called time on his Anfield career to link up with the Bundesliga holders in a £27.5m move (which couild jump up to £35m if add-ons are met).

The former Wolves man has already warmed the hearts of the Anfield faithful with his jubilant response to netting against Leicester, reacting to the vile chants isued by the visiting fanbase.

With Darwin Nunez having got off to a flying start with us already and Bobby Firmino back to his best, by Jurgen Klopp’s own admission, our No.20 will have something of a mountain to climb once back in training to reinstate himself in an increasingly star-studded first-XI.

Though a new contract keeping the 25-year-old at L4 until 2027 would suggest the club has every faith in him doing just that.

