Liverpool could be without five stars for Fulham visit as injury struggles continue but key man ‘definitely available’

Liverpool look likely to still be without at least five members of the squad due to ongoing injury struggles ahead of the club’s upcoming visit to Craven Cottage at the weekend, with one report from the club’s website relaying the current conditions of relevant stars.

The exact nature and extent of Curtis Jones’ concern remains still unclear after Jurgen Klopp admitted some concern after the medical department encouraged the German not to risk the Scouser in the final pre-season clash against Strasbourg.

In addition, it’s expected that the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Caoimhin Kelleher, and new boy Calvin Ramsay will remain sidelined.

The good news is that Alisson Becker is almost nailed down to return between the sticks against Fulham on Saturday, as the former Mainz tactician confirmed ‘he will be definitely available’.

Beyond that, given the lack of concern around Ibrahima Konate, we’ll be expecting to see the Frenchman back in the squad along with a previously unwell Naby Keita, albeit not in the starting-XI to begin with as continue to take precautions.

Otherwise, it will likely be a unchanged first-team, for the most part, fielded against Marco Silva’s outfit, with a decision to be made about Darwin Nunez following a tremendous second-half showing in the Community Shield.

