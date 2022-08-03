Liverpool could gazump Man Utd & Chelsea for striking sensation Klopp is ‘in love’ with – report

Liverpool could be tempted back into the transfer market for Benjamin Sesko who Jurgen Klopp is said to have fallen ‘in love’ with.

This update comes courtesy of Fichajes (via Yahoo!News) with the publication asserting that as many as seven outfits are interesting in signing the £54m-rated star.

This contradicts the more reliable report from Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, as the journalist has claimed that three sides are racing to capture the teenager’s signature, two of which are known to be Chelsea and Manchester United.

Excl: Chelsea had meeting with the agent of Benjamin Šeško last week. Manchester United had more than one direct meeting – and there’s also another club in the race. ⚠️🇸🇰 #Sesko The decision is up to the player in the next days, as RB Salzburg hope to keep him for one more year. pic.twitter.com/2Bwq2Sd9mm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022

The question of course remains as to whether the mystery third club will turn out to be Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool – the likely answer to which is a categorical no.

READ MORE: Fans may be divided over Fabrizio Romano’s huge claim about Liverpool’s transfer window ahead of 2022/23 campaign

As talented as the 19-year-old looks, we’ve already invested a huge lump sum in bolstering the forward line – not to mention a contract extension agreed for Mo Salah – in the form of £64m (potentially rising to £85m) for Darwin Nunez.

Therefore, prioritising yet another centre-forward, an area that we’re already well-supplied in as things stand, wouldn’t make the most sense.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!