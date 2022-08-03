(Photo) Liverpool fans will love 14 adorable polaroid snaps from the squad on media day

Liverpool’s squad gathered at the AXA training centre for the annual media day as the first league clash of the 2022/23 season nears.

Club skipper, Jordan Henderson, was joined by a star-studded cast of players who had a go at taking a polaroid selfie, a batch of which has been since released online.

The Merseysiders are due to take on Fulham at the weekend after vanquishing Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official Instagram account: