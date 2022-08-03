Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea have hijacked Liverpool’s interest in super-starlet described as next Jude Bellingham

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in a tweet that Chelsea have ‘reached an agreement’ with Aston Villa for the transfer of highly-rated teenager Carney Chukwuemeka.

The young midfielder had enjoyed some links to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, though it would appear that the Reds weren’t interested in the prospect of taking on the Blues for his signature.

Official. Chelsea have reached an agreement for permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka! Done deal just completed. 🚨🔵 #CFC “The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical”, statement confirms. pic.twitter.com/B3ubeImaCE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022

This comes despite prior attempts to secure the signings of Aurelien Tchouameni followed by contact with Borussia Dortmund and Jude Bellingham’s entourage in the wake of a failed bid for the former.

With the Daily Mail reporting that Borussia Dortmund, who were thought to be tracking the No.33 at one point, see the player as the next Jude Bellingham, one could be forgiven for thinking that Liverpool’s interest might have been piqued.

Equally, of course, eyebrows have to be raised at reports considering ‘the next Bellingham’ when the Bundesliga star himself is only a year older than his supposed heir.

We’re known too for being hellbent on pursuing our top targets, if additional considerations like wage demands and the fee required are viable, so it’s more than possible that the former Birmingham City star is thought to be an achievable transfer target in the eyes of Julian Ward and our recruitment team.

