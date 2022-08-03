Fans may be divided over Fabrizio Romano’s huge claim about Liverpool’s transfer window ahead of 2022/23 campaign

It remains a point of constant debate year to year in terms of who has ‘won’ the transfer window – if such a thing is even possible in the first place.

Ultimately, it has to be accepted that it’s all subjective to a certain degree until the players hit the pitch and begin delivering (or not) on a regular basis.

Still, it may come as a surprise to some who have criticised Liverpool’s activity that transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano labelled the club’s efforts this summer as ‘perfect’ following the acquisitions of Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho.

“Firstly, I believe Liverpool have had the perfect window, signing Darwin Nunez and renewing the contract of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian will be like a new signing,” the journalist wrote in his Daily Briefing for Caught Offside.

The Merseysiders were thought to be keen on adding another midfielder to their ranks, as failed moves for Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham would evidence, though look set to have finished their business well in advance of deadline day.

On our end here at the Empire of the Kop, concerns over our dealings in the window fundamentally boil down to efforts to secure the future of the midfield, which the signing of our new No.28 does help in part.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner’s contracts set to expire next summer – not to mention Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara both being in their 30s – a degree of anxiety around what the middle of the park will look like down the line is understandable.

The club has reportedly identified the department in question as the priority for the next summer window, though it would reassure fans somewhat if it was clear whether or not two midfield additions would be pursued to make up for any number of potential exits.

