(Video) Salah, Trent & Elliott show off their cool poses for media day at the AXA centre

Media day has returned to the AXA training centre ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season proper with Mo Salah, Harvey Elliott and Trent Alexander-Arnold spotted taking part so far.

The three Reds strutted their stuff in front of the cameras and held poses in the club’s new Nike home and away shirts.

We’ve yet to find out what exactly the club’s third shirt will look like, though rumours have suggested that it will be a green shirt this year from the American kit manufacturers.

