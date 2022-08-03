‘It doesn’t look good’ – Marco Silva worried by Fulham injuries ahead of Liverpool visit

Marco Silva provided some dire injury news following a pre-season clash with Villarreal, noting that ‘it doesn’t look good’ for former Liverpool star Harry Wilson and Nathaniel Chalobah ahead of the upcoming league opener with Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Joe Bryan, who featured 15 times for the Championship winners in England’s second division last term, was also missing from the tie in question, casting doubt over his availability for the weekend.

“Harry Wilson and Nathaniel Chalobah are both injured. We’re waiting on the medical staff but it doesn’t look good,” the Cottagers’ boss admitted post-match in comments relayed by liverpoolfc.com. “Harry’s injury is in his knee but we’ll wait for the medical staff.”

On the Merseysiders’ end, there’s good news for Alisson Becker who looks primed to take back his No.1 spot from third-choice Adrian, though it will be at least several weeks until Diogo Jota returns to the squad.

Injury updates coupled with Silva’s admission that his side aren’t quite prepared for a return to the Premier League will no doubt have Fulham fans tense ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season.

Add on top the departure of key man Fabio Carvalho and one could understand supporters feeling somewhat pessimistic, though we’ve no doubt Jurgen Klopp will still be telling his players to expect a tough welcome in London regardless.

