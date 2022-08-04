Hilarious nonsense story about Trent to Barca floated by Spanish club mouthpiece

Liverpool fans will have been privy to some rather bizarre and wild transfer stories over the years, yet one may stake a good claim for the crown as Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with an exit away from the club.

According to @FutbolTotalCF on Twitter, the Scouser will be the subject of £66.9m bid from Barcelona next summer, as the Spanish outfit supposedly see the fullback as the final piece of the puzzle in their ongoing project.

🚨 EXCL: El FC Barcelona quiere fichar a Trent Alexander-Arnold, contrato hasta 2025, en 2023 para ser su gran fichaje y completar la plantilla la próxima temporada. El club ofrecería aproximadamente 80 M€ por el lateral. #FCBlive 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/17BFJNys05 — Fútbol Total (@FutbolTotalCF) August 3, 2022

Excusing the fact that Barcelona seem to be struggling with debt (regardless of their inexplicable spending in the current window), the reality remains that a fee in the region of £60m probably wouldn’t be enough to get a side the 23-year-old’s right leg.

We’d advise fans to go beyond taking a pinch of salt on this rumour and simply rule it out altogether – there’s simply no way Jurgen Klopp would entertain the prospect of selling one of his main creators in the squad and definitely not for such an insulting bid.

If reports claim that Marc Cucurella of Brighton (for instance) is worth £50m, one could fairly argue that you should be at least doubling that for our talented No.66.

