(Video) Jude Bellingham drops 2023 transfer destination hint – says LFC star is one of two most professional men he plays with

Jude Bellingham’s future remains a hotly contested point amongst transfer experts and commentators alike after Liverpool’s attempt at a move to bring him to Anfield this summer was firmly vetoed by Borussia Dortmund chiefs.

The Englishman may have given away something of a hint about his next potential move – assuming a transfer away from the Bundesliga-based outfit next year remains on the cards – after naming his Three Lions teammate Jordan Henderson as the most professional player he’s played with at an international level.

The teenager’s a known admirer of the Reds skipper, which could prove pivotal down the line if we look to go big for the midfielder in the next summer window.

✅ Jordan Henderson

✅ Mats Hummels@BellinghamJude explains who are the most professional players he plays with at club and international level. pic.twitter.com/vKJ3yVVWmj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 4, 2022