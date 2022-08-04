(Video) Jude Bellingham drops 2023 transfer destination hint – says LFC star is one of two most professional men he plays with

(Video) Jude Bellingham drops 2023 transfer destination hint – says LFC star is one of two most professional men he plays with

Jude Bellingham’s future remains a hotly contested point amongst transfer experts and commentators alike after Liverpool’s attempt at a move to bring him to Anfield this summer was firmly vetoed by Borussia Dortmund chiefs.

The Englishman may have given away something of a hint about his next potential move – assuming a transfer away from the Bundesliga-based outfit next year remains on the cards – after naming his Three Lions teammate Jordan Henderson as the most professional player he’s played with at an international level.

The teenager’s a known admirer of the Reds skipper, which could prove pivotal down the line if we look to go big for the midfielder in the next summer window.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballdaily:

