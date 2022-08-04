(Video) Fans will be howling at who Fabio Carvalho says has the ‘best haircut’ in the squad in ‘pass the phone’

Liverpool’s players had a bit of fun together during the club’s annual media day session, taking some time away from the cameras to play a game of ‘pass the phone’.

When handed his moment to shine, Fabio Carvalho joked he would send it on to the teammate with the best haircut in the squad.

Hilariously, the camera then pans to our clean-shaven No.3 and midfield enforcer, Fabinho.

