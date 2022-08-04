(Video) Fabinho still can’t understand one Liverpool star after four years of working with him

Fabinho admitted that he was still struggling to understand his Scottish Liverpool teammate Andy Robertson in a game of ‘pass the phone’ at the AXA training centre.

One can certainly imagine how confusing the accent will have been for those players in the squad that don’t have English as their first language.

Still, we’re sure the pair have developed a more than serviceable level of communication on and off the pitch despite the initial challenge.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

“I’m passing the phone to…” 🤣🤳 pic.twitter.com/nqwUXB21Zj — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 3, 2022