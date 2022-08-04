Pundit bizarrely thinks Manchester United will finish higher than Liverpool

Amongst the BBC pundits’ predictions for the upcoming 2022/23 campaign, Rob Green’s somewhat bold offering may have been missed by fans perusing the broadcaster’s website.

The former England international agreed with the majority of commentators that Manchester City would once again pip Liverpool to the title but went perhaps a step too far in claiming that Manchester United would finish second above the Reds in third.

The Red Devils finished 34 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s men last term, a significant gap that seems somewhat insurmountable for our bitter rivals to close in the space of a single campaign.

That’s not to discredit Erik ten Hag’s abilities as a manager, nor knock the Manchester-based outfit’s business this summer (though it is objectively poorer by comparison to our own), however, we can see breaking into the top four to be a massive challenge on its own – let alone breaking into the top two.

Whacky predictions are hardly new in the sporting world, of course, and some even do come true on the odd rare occasion, though we at the Empire of the Kop would have to cast some serious doubt on this one coming to fruition for the ex-West Ham United shotstopper.

