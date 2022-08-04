‘You couldn’t…’ – Adam Lallana shares one major downside to life with Liverpool & Klopp

Adam Lallana has opened up on the demands of life with Liverpool Football Club under Jurgen Klopp.

The now Brighton and Hove Albion star admitted that whilst he loved his time at the Anfield-based outfit, he’s enjoying the flexibility around how he spends his day in the South Coast.

“When (Klopp) first came in, that was sort of his model. You’d drop the kids off, go for breakfast, but you couldn’t play golf before you trained,” the Englishman told Gaz’s Golf (via Anfield Watch).

“There would have been an element of that because playing for Liverpool, it’s literally your life. Whereas coming out of Liverpool, I feel like I’ve got a little bit more of a life back.

“Not that I didn’t enjoy it – I loved it at the time. But I love it at Brighton now for different reasons.”

The high expectations at the club, where winning silverware season after season was and is the norm, coupled with the strict routine set by the German tactician and his coaching team has, of course, proved beneficial.

We can absolutely understand that moving to another club where expectation levels – with all due respect to the Seagulls – aren’t quite as high must provide something akin to a culture shock.

We’ll always be forever grateful to Lallana as one of the first standard-setters in Klopp’s system when it came to the high press and fully embracing the former Mainz man’s way of thinking.

One could argue that it would have been harder the for the team to get on board with the stylistic change without figures like the midfielder helping pave the way within the squad.

