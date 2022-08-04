Pep Lijnders opens up on ‘insane moment’ at Liverpool amid heartwarming verdict on Jurgen Klopp

Pep Lijnders shared some of the details of the process around writing his first book, Intensity, during a fan Q&A event.

The former FC Porto coach admitted ‘it’s an insane moment’ to be present at Liverpool at the current point in time under a ‘real leader’ like Jurgen Klopp.

“It’s an insane moment to be in this club. Everybody sees the relationship we have,” the Dutchman was quoted as saying by the club’s official website.

“It’s really important for a manager that he feels the loyalty of his assistants.

“There is, of course, a big group behind it, not only me, so many people work together with him in their own way.

“It says a lot about him that he really wants the people around him to make these steps to evolve, and isn’t that the first and last characteristic of a real leader?”

From top to bottom, it certainly has to be said that the club’s owners, FSG, and the recruitment team have assembled a remarkable array of talent from the playing squad to the coaching team.

All good things must come to an end eventually and there will be a point – as much as we’d like to repress the horrifying thought – when Jurgen Klopp hangs up his baseball cap and passes the reins on to another.

The good news is that this moment has been delayed another two years until the summer of 2026, which hopefully means we’ll be enjoying this ‘insane’ period as Liverpool fans for a considerable while longer.

Given the structure that’s currently in place and the sheer talent available in our coaching staff, however, we shouldn’t necessarily be quick to fall into a pit of doom and gloom when the 55-year-old does choose to call time on his Anfield career.

