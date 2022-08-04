Fresh Liverpool injury update could see midfield star out for a month – spotted in a protective boot

Liverpool are set to be without Curtis Jones when they pay a visit to Fulham in their opening English top-flight clash.

This update comes courtesy of Caoimhe O’Neill at The Athletic with the Reds set to return to Premier League action this Saturday following a tremendous 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield to claim their first piece of silverware.

A further assessment will, according to the publication in question, yield a clearer picture of the severity of the concern in question, though it’s currently expected that the Scouser could be on the sidelines for anything between two to four weeks.

The player was unavailable for a final pre-season meeting with Strasbourg at L4 and the sight of the Academy graduate in a protective boot in the stands will have hardly been encouraging.

READ MORE: Shearer predicts one big-money signing will decide Liverpool & Man City title race

Regardless of some supporters’ bizarrely negative opinions on the 21-year-old, this will represent a significant blow for Jurgen Klopp’s plans ahead of the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

This was a season in which our No.17 was expected to make further progress in his Anfield career and stake a claim for a larger proportion of minutes alongside fellow exciting prospects in Harvey Elliott and new boy Fabio Carvalho.

Jones only need look as far as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to understand how quickly a promising campaign can turn into a nightmare and the challenge ahead of him in scrambling back up the pecking order, let alone displacing one of the likes of Thiago Alcantara or Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!