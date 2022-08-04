(Photo) Another Liverpool star confirms he’s out for the start of the season as injuries pile up ahead of Fulham clash

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate has confirmed that he will join the likes of Curtis Jones and Co. on the sidelines for the start of the season after having suffered an injury in pre-season.

The concern in question is thought to have arisen during the final friendly meeting with Strasbourg, which ended in a 3-0 defeat for the hosts at Anfield.

Thankfully, it doesn’t sound too serious an issue and we’ll have some top cover available in Joe Gomez and Joel Matip to partner Virgil van Dijk for our opening league clash with Fulham until his later return.

