(Photo) ‘To tell you the truth’ – Nunez makes admission about fishing trip that Liverpool fans will enjoy

Darwin Nunez has admitted Kostas Tsimikas was responsible for catching the biggest fish on a day where several Liverpool stars took some well-earned time away from training in Austria.

The Uruguayan did enjoy some success with a fishing rod that day, capturing a rather sizeable specimen, which he shared on Instagram.

“To tell you the truth, it was Kostas who caught that first one, which weighed 120, and it was too big for one person to be able to pick on their own!” the 23-year-old told liverpoolfc.com. “We have the photo to prove it, with all of us holding the fish. Then it was my turn, and I caught the fish that I was holding in the photo on my own.”

It’s great to see how quickly the former Penarol hitman seems to have settled in with his teammates and hopefully it’ll provide him the perfect platform to make a success of his maiden season with the Anfield-based outfit.

You can catch the photo in question below, courtesy of Darwin Nunez’s Instagram account:

