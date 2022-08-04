Darwin Nunez opens up on ‘really nice’ Salah gesture & why he dedicated first goal to Egyptian forward

Darwin Nunez has expressed his genuine gratitude for Mo Salah helping him get off the mark early on pre-season during the five-goal thumping of RB Leipzig in Germany.

The Egyptian international heralded the tide of goals that was to come in the second-half of action with an early effort in the opening section before ensuring that it was his 23-year-old teammate who would take a penalty down the line.

“I enjoyed it hugely because I wasn’t expecting to score four goals,” the Uruguayan told the club’s official website.

“After Salah gave the penalty to me, that was great on his part, it was a really nice gesture and I dedicated the first goal to him, because he handed the ball to me to take the kick.

“I was feeling confident, so I grabbed it and took the shot. And then came the other three goals that came after, which were a bit of a surprise, given that we were up against a good side in a very difficult game.

“Fortunately, I managed to get the four goals and so I went back to the hotel feeling very satisfied and very happy.

“My teammates were all congratulating me, so at the time you feel really proud and pleased with yourself. As soon as the game finished, the first people that came into my thoughts were my son and my partner.”

From there, the rest is history, as the No.27 tackled the outrageous abuse he had been receiving online by plundering four goals in total on the day.

The former Benfica star had less luck against RB Salzburg in the following pre-season tie, though Jurgen Klopp did later admit that his potentially record-breaking signing might have enjoyed some more luck had he been given some minutes alongside our first-choice XI.

Nunez more than confirmed that theory after the German tactician handed him his first competitive minutes in the final 45 of the Community Shield meeting with Manchester City – a tie the striker played a pivotal role in, returning the favour to Salah by winning a spot-kick and then inviting pandemonium amongst Liverpool’s attending fans at the King Power Stadium with a late headed goal.

On Liverpool’s end, there have been some promising signs of a successful relationship being built between our big-money signing and our Egyptian King, which can only mean good things for our season as we hope to go a couple of steps further and produce a clean sweep of silverware.

The pundits are a little more divided on the matter of whether Jurgen Klopp’s men will stop Manchester City from acquiring a successive third league title this term, which is already encouraging in a season that looks set to go down to the wire once more between the two most dominant outfits in England.

