Nunez credits one Liverpool star with having ‘helped me enormously’ after Anfield arrival

It’s no secret that Thiago Alcantara has played a massive role in helping Darwin Nunez acclimatise to life in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad.

The former Benfica man was quick to bring up the Spaniard’s influence in training, highlighting how the midfielder has helped translate the head coach’s instructions during training.

“Thiago helped me enormously when I arrived. He’s always passing on the instructions of the manager when we’re doing a drill in training and about to work on something and I don’t get the explanation at all,” the Uruguayan told the club’s official website.

“I go and stand by Thiago or the Brazilian lads and I ask them what we have to do and then they explain it to me.

“So yes, this pre-season has been really useful for helping me to get to know my teammates.

“As the days have gone by, I get to feel more and more comfortable and at ease. Right now I’m very calm and relaxed and feeling much more confident.”

The 23-year-old got off to a superb start in competitive football with the Reds, registering a goal and winning a penalty in his second-half cameo outing against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Scoring against the incumbent champions couple with a comforting environment at Anfield is sure to have a huge say in how quickly Nunez takes to the challenge of English football.

Judging by his efforts at the King Power Stadium, it’s not a hurdle he’ll shy away from this term, though we’ve no doubt the club will give him all the space and time he needs to take the Premier League by storm, be it right from the off or further down the line.

In the meantime, we can rest assured knowing that players like Thiago, Jordan Henderson and James Milner are around to help the new boys settle in.

