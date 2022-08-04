Shearer predicts one big-money signing will decide Liverpool & Man City title race

Alan Shearer has thrown his lot in with Manchester City for this year’s upcoming Premier League title race between the Etihad-based club and Liverpool.

The ex-Newcastle United hitman admitted he felt the multi-million-pound signing of Erling Haaland would tip the scales in favour of the current holders.

“Only one point separated them in the end last time and it is going to be incredibly tight this season too,” the former England international told BBC Sport.

“If I had to choose a winner now, it would be City – just about – because of Erling Haaland.

“They won the title without him last year, and without using a real centre-forward. Now they have got one who could and should score a minimum of 30 goals this season.”

Only a point separated the two sides in question in a closely-fought battle for the English top-flight that went down to the last game of the 2021/22 season.

READ MORE: New supercomputer has predicted 2.7% chance between Liverpool and City for the PL title

Whilst we can more than appreciate the challenge in front of us with a side that has, as Shearer rightly pointed out, won four out of five of the last titles on offer.

Equally, of course, it’s worth noting that the only club that stopped the Sky Blues from turning the English top-flight into the so-called farmer’s league the likes of the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are often accused of being was Liverpool.

As such, it can be frustrating to see so many pundits and commentators hitch their wagon to Pep Guardiola’s outfit instead of taking a chance on a side that was two games away from securing a historic quadruple haul of silverware.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!