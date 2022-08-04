Shearer says Liverpool have done something that will make them ‘frightening’ this season

Alan Shearer was effusive in his praise for Liverpool after the club successfully secured the future of Mo Salah with fresh terms, avoiding a season potentially defined by contract uncertainty.

The 51-year-old suggested that the agreement could even lead to the Egyptian’s game to improving – a ‘frightening prospect for Premier League defences’ as the ex-attacker put it.

Liverpool also have a new-look forward line with Sadio Mane leaving and Darwin Nunez joining from Benfica, but I don’t think their attack will be any less potent than last season,” the former Newcastle United man told BBC Sport.

“A big reason for that is Mohamed Salah signing a new contract, which is absolutely huge for them and will be a big weight off his mind too.

“We might even see Salah playing better now, which is a frightening prospect for Premier League defences, but I still think City will have the edge come the end of the season.”

There’s been a number of signs in pre-season to suggest that the pundit is very much on the money in that regard, as the No.11 has looked somewhat more relaxed and recharged ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The right-sided wide man was on target from the spot in our 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield – a result that seems to have done little to dissuade a host of commentators from backing us for the title – and has looked back to his electric best.

In a side that’s largely unchanged following Sadio Mane’s departure, one could forgive fans for backing the 30-year-old to rediscover the first-half of the season form last term that had supporters salivating on a weekly basis.

Whilst team performance and the prospect of winning silverware is a significant motivator for Salah, we know personal acclaim does also matter and he’ll no doubt be aiming for the kind of numbers that will grant him a serious shot at the Ballon d’Or – a feat not accomplished by an African player since George Weah in 1995.

