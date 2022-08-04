New supercomputer has predicted 2.7% chance between Liverpool and City for the PL title

Liverpool have been backed to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

This update comes from Opta’s predictor model on Twitter, with the Reds having a 49.7% chance of snatching the top-flight crown away from the current incumbents who have been given a 47% chance of retaining it.

The Merseysiders came achingly close to completing a domestic treble but fell short of the league title by a point as a resurgent Sky Blues outfit completed a terrific comeback against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

Though the use of data in football has unquestionably become more commonplace, one always has to take season predictors with a pinch of salt.

You can vaguely assume that ourselves and Pep Guardiola’s men will be at the top of the pile – albeit, perhaps a little less clear of the chasing pack behind following good windows for the likes of Tottenham and Co. – though with such fine margins separating the two, the race could come down to injuries, silly draws or having key men at home during the winter period whilst the World Cup is on.

After what was an emotionally as well as physically draining campaign for Mo Salah in particular, the potentially positive impact of a second pre-season period, as Jurgen Klopp would refer to it, can’t be discounted in what will most likely be another closely fought title race.

