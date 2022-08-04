(Video) Van Dijk’s top class curling goal in training is one of the best finishes fans will see

Virgil van Dijk will invite a level of awe from the fanbase after supporters witness his latest contribution in team training.

The Dutch colossus was spotted having a go at taking up finishing responsibilities, producing a lovely curled effort to beat his man between the sticks.

Having fully recovered from a devastating ACL injury back in the 2020/21 season, we’re fully expecting this to be one of the former Southampton man’s best campaigns yet at the club.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s Instagram account (via @caulkerloaner):