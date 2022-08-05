Pep Lijnders believes Trent Alexander-Arnold can become England’s version of Brazil legend Cafu in upcoming Qatar World Cup

Pep Lijnders has urged Trent Alexnader-Arnold to showcase his attacking ability at this year’s Qatar World Cup and believes the Liverpool full-back could become the English version of Brazil legend Cafu.

It’s expected that the 23-year-old will be named in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for the tournament that begins in November but Alexander-Arnold has struggled previously to perform as well for the national side as he does for the Reds.

But Lijnders, who’s worked with the right-back ever since he was a teen, believes he can ‘excel’ for England if given the chance.

“If you see the game in an attacking way, he gave that position such a creative boost over the last few years,” Lijnders said (as quoted by the Daily Mail).

“Like Cafu did (for Brazil) in the past.

“You have to stay creative, stay unpredictable.

“Trent sees things that the stadium doesn’t see. He sees things that I don’t see. It is for us to put him in the right position to excel.”

READ MORE: Darwin Nunez opens up on ‘really nice’ Salah gesture & why he dedicated first goal to Egyptian forward

Our No. 66 is vitally important to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He offers so much creativity on the right-hand side, as does Andy Robertson on the left, and it’s evident that when Alexander-Arnold isn’t in the side that we don’t look as threatening going forward down that side.

He registered the second most league assists last season with 12, just one behind teammate Mo Salah, and will be looking to break the record for the most Premier League assists by a defender this season.

The current holder is former Everton star Leighton Baines with an impressive 53 assists, while Robertson is on 49 and Alexander-Arnold is just four behind the Scotsman.

You’d expect both of them to surpass the ex-Toffee this term, especially with the arrival of Darwin Nunez from SL Benifca – a player that looks set to score a huge number of goals for the Reds in his debut campaign.

Let’s hope we can get our Premier League season off to a great start tomorrow when we travel to Craven Cottage to face newly-promoted Fulham.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!