(Video) Hero’s welcome for Gini Wijnaldum as he arrives in Italy ahead of temporary AS Roma move

Former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has arrived in Italy to complete his season-long loan switch to AS Roma from PSG.

The Netherlands international was a huge favourite at Anfield but decided to move to the French capital last summer when his Reds contract expired.

He struggled to settle at the Parc Des Princes, however, and after being left out of PSG’s squad for the knockout stages of the Champions League last term, he was voted Ligue 1’s worst signing of the season in what was a isappointing year for the versatile midfielder.

The 31-year-old is now looking to put all of that behind him and is set to complete a move to Jose Mourinho’s Roma for the upcoming campaign.

He arrived at Rome airport yesterday and was greeted by hundreds of Giallorossi supporters who could also be heard singing the famous ‘Du Du Du Du Du Du Gini Wijnaldum’ chant as he exited the airport.

Despite our successes last season, many Liverpool supporters will still claim that the club are yet to fully replace the Dutchman as he offered so much consistency in the middle of the park.

He was very rarely injured and you knew what to expect from the former Newcastle man week in and week out.

Some supporters were somewhat disappointed with Wijnaldum when he decided to leave Merseyside last year, with many claiming his reason for leaving was purely motivated by finances and the potential to earn bigger wages in France.

He was a great player for us during his time at the club and was a vital part of the sides that won both the Champions League and Premier League but his move certainly makes it clear that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

You can catch a video of our former No. 5’s arrival in the Italian capital below via @DaveOCKOP on Twitter:

Gini Wijnaldum has landed in Rome to a hero's welcome ahead of his move to AS Roma.pic.twitter.com/AwhoX736DB — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) August 4, 2022

