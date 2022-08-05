(Video) Paddy Pimblett reinforces Darwin Nunez claim and warns Manchester City that ‘they’ve messed up’

Paddy Pimblett has reinforced his confidence that Darwin Nunez will score more goals than Erling Haaland this season.

Both strikers faced off in last weekend’s Community Shield clash with the Liverpool striker entering the fray as a second half substitute and earning his side a penalty and then scoring an injury time header as the Reds ran away as 3-1 winners.

Former Borussia Dortmund forward Haaland, however, failed to make an impact on the game after Pep Guardiola decided to start his new forward at the King Power Stadium.

UFC star Pimblett has admitted that he was happy with how Jurgen Klopp’s side performed against the Citizens but isn’t getting carried away as he claimed the ‘Charity Shield means nothing’.

“Beating City is great, no matter what you want to beat City,” Pimblett told Sky Sports (via the Liverpool Echo). “But for me the Charity Shield means nothing. It’s a glorified friendly. It goes to penalties after 90 minutes. People who count that as a trophy actually annoy me. It’s not a trophy, it’s a shield.

“Manchester United fans try to include it when you do a trophy count but the Charity Shield doesn’t count. It’s a friendly.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool squad’s nickname for Fabio Carvalho will have Reds fans in fits of laughter

Earlier this season the scouser predicted that Nunez will outscore Haaland and he’s sticking by those comments as the 2022/23 Premier League campaign begins tonight as Arsenal travel to face Crystal Palace.

“Yeah I’m doubling down. He’s going to try and not miss a single game Nunez, but Haaland will be injured for half the season,” Pimblett said.

“I think City are going to realise they’ve messed up a bit by selling Sterling and Jesus. They’ve brought Haaland and Alvarez, but he didn’t look that good the other day – he’s probably going to end up being proper heavy now because I’ve just said that.”

City may have signed two strikers this summer with former River Plate striker Julian Alvarez joining Haaland at the Etihad, but Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling have left Manchester for the capital this summer after joining Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

Both players were goalscorerers for Guardiola’s side for a number of season so it’ll be interesting to see whether the Sky Blues miss their goals this term.

Our new No. 27 may have had a great impact last weekend, but let’s hope he can do it when it really matters as we look to be as competitive as possible once again this season.

You can see the UFC star speaking below via @SkySports on Twitter:

🎙️ "I'm doubling down on Nunez…Haaland will be injured for half the season…" Paddy Pimblett remains confident that Liverpool's Darwin Nunez will outscore #ManCity's Erling Haaland this season. 👀🍿 #LFCpic.twitter.com/fCId35rK3g — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 4, 2022

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!