Trent Alexander-Arnold sends warning to Liverpool and Manchester City as standard of Premier League goes ‘up another level’

Trent Alexander-Arnold has warned that ‘other teams will get closer’ to Liverpool and Manchester City this season with the pair being tipped to once again battle it out for Premier League glory.

The Sky Blues pipped the Reds to the title by a single point last term with third placed Chelsea finishing a whopping 18 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s men.

But the Stamford Bridge outfit have strengthened this summer and so too have north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal – the sides that occupied fourth and fifth in the top-flight last term.

England international Alexander-Arnold is therefore expecting a tougher campaign this time around.

“I think the other teams will get closer. The likes of Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are all strengthening. There are world-class managers everywhere in the league too,” the full-back told the Mirror (as quoted by the Express).

The 23-year-old was a part of the Liverpool side that won the Premier League title back in 2020 and he’s once again eyeing success despite the standard of opposition going ‘up another level once again’.

“The aim is obviously to win the league. But I think this year could be the one of the hardest ones to win because of the level of opposition. It’s gone up another level once again.”

READ MORE: (Video) Paddy Pimblett reinforces Darwin Nunez claim and warns Manchester City that ‘they’ve messed up’

Since graduating from Liverpool’s Academy, the right-back has registered 45 assists in the Premier League and is therefore just eight behind Leighton Baines’ record for the all-time Premier League assists by a defender.

He registered 12 assists alone last season, second only to Mo Salah (13), but he’s aware that it all comes down to his teammates finishing the chances once he creates them.

“One part of me wants to be the highest assist-maker in the league every season. But an assist relies on people converting the chance,” he added.

“So my thinking is also: if I can be the top chance creator then that is solely on me. That’s in my mind as well going into the new season.”

Darwin Nunez has arrived at the club from Benfica and will be licking his lips at the thought of being on the end of Alexander-Arnold’s crosses.

He opened his (competitive) goalscoring account for the club last weekend when he netted in our 3-1 Community Shield victory over Manchester City.

Our league campaign begins tomorrow when we face Fulham at Craven Cottage – let’s hope for a big performance from the lads to get the season off to a great start.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!