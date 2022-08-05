(Video) Carragher savages Man Utd with quick-witted reply to Neville’s x-rated Cristiano Ronaldo admission

Jamie Carragher has hilariously savaged Manchester United whilst discussing Cristiano Ronaldo and the 37-year-old’s current attitude towards the Old Trafford outfit.

There appears to be uncertainty surrounding the Portugal international’s future at the club and numerous reports have claimed that the former Real Madrid man handed in a transfer request earlier this summer in order to join a club competing in the Champions League.

Despite Ronaldo’s return to Manchester last season, the Red Devils struggled and ended the campaign in sixth place and a whopping 34 points behind Liverpool.

Whilst speaking on an episode of The Overlap, Gary Neville was speaking about his former teammate and reflected back on one occasion when Ronaldo entered into the dressing during his first stint at the club 15 years ago and said “this is sh*t” in reference to the weather in Manchester.

Carragher was quick to pounce on his Sky Sports colleague’s comment and replied, “now he’s saying that about the team”, to which many inside the studio found hilarious.

Erik Ten Hag will attempt somewhat of a rebuild at United this season after arriving from Dutch outfit Ajax earlier this summer.

Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen have all joined the Red Devils during the current window as they attempt to mount a challenge towards the top-four this season whilst the future of Ronaldo remains up in the air.

You can catch the quality moment below courtesy of @Akzyy on Twitter below:

The way I burst out laughing pic.twitter.com/aos9V0ajsz — A🤾🏽‍♂️ (@Akzyy) August 4, 2022

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!