(Video) Darwin Nunez’s sharpness in Liverpool training will excite Reds supporters ahead of Premier League opener

Liverpool fans will be excited by the sharpness of Darwin Nunez after watching how he was performing at the AXA Training Centre earlier today.

The Uruguay international who netted four goals in a pre-season friendly win over RB Leipzig and also found the back of the net in last week’s Community Shield defeat of Manchester City will be looking to make his Premier League debut at Craven Cottage tomorrow.

The Reds travel to the capital to face last season’s Championship winners and will want to get their campaign off to a great start.

READ MORE: Martin Tyler issues apology following insulting Hillsborough comments

The new No. 27 has looked impressive ever since arriving on Merseyside from Portuguese outfit Benfica and his ability to score all different types of goals is evident from the clip below.

It remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old will be thrown in from the start by Jurgen Klopp or whether he’ll be asked to once again make an impact from the bench.

Our German boss has the tendency to not rush players into the side until he believes they’re ready but we’ll find out at around about 11:30am tomorrow when the team news drops!

You can see the clip of the Uruguayan below courtesy of @SamWebo on Twitter:

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!