(Video) Paddy Power’s latest advert highlighting the difference in attitude between some Liverpool supporters will have Reds fans in fits of laughter

Despite all of the success that Liverpool have tasted in recent years and the special memories that their supporters have created since Jurgen Klopp took over at Anfield back in 2015, there are some fans that are never satisfied.

It’s the same at a lot of clubs – you get the social media keyboard warriors that constantly demand change or want money splashed on players that are world-class in video games but are in fact rather mediocre in real life.

And Paddy Power’s latest advert has seen them create a hilarious clip that emphasises the differing attitudes between Reds fans.

You have the older generation of supporters who realise that the current group of players may very well be the best they’ve seen during their lifetime – even those fortunate enough to have grew up watching the likes of Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush will have those discussions, but you then have the younger fans who find anything they can to moan about.

In the ad, a teacher named Martin attempts to educate his students on how they can ‘stop moaning and actually enjoy supporting Liverpool FC’.

Some of the discussions that take place throughout the clip will make you chuckle and most Liverpool fans will admit that.

You can watch the ad below via @paddypower on Twitter:

Looks set to be another promising season for Liverpool, but some fans still aren't happy… 18+ BeGambleAware pic.twitter.com/OPJKs5yLZH — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 5, 2022

