Liverpool to hold training camp in Dubai during Qatar World Cup

Whilst some of Liverpool’s stars are performing for their countries at the upcoming Qatar World Cup across November and December, the rest of the Reds squad will travel to Dubai for a mid-season training camp.

The likes of Mo Salah and Luis Diaz will not be travelling to Qatar due to their respective nations failing to qualify for the tournament, but they will instead remain in tip-top condition with the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Premier League action is set to resume on Boxing Day following the conclusion of the tournament and Pep Lijnders explained why this upcoming season will be very different to the last.

“A lot of our players will go to the World Cup so we will go to Dubai with the players who stay behind,” confirmed assistant boss Pep Lijnders (as quoted by The Athletic).

“The season gets interrupted. The team that deals well with that will have a bigger chance for sure.

“Last season felt like a marathon with 63 games. This season feels like it’s a sprint, a break and then a sprint again. So it is important to start fast and Dubai has to create that — we start fast again after the World Cup.”

It will of course be strange for the season to be disrupted by a major International tournament but it’s something that the club are keen to work around.

It’s believed that Dubai has been selected as the best location for the camp as it is close to Qatar and therefore means that once that players that are competing in the World Cup are knocked out, they can easily link back up with the Reds to continue their club season.

It’s estimated that around about eight to 10 Liverpool players will be competing in the World Cup this year.

Let’s hope they can all enjoy their time in Qatar but return injury free and ready to attack the second half of the campaign in late December.

