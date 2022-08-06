(Video) Controversy as Henderson appears to be fouled in build-up to Mitrovic goal – not checked by VAR

One could understand Liverpool fans and the coaching staff feeling somewhat aggrieved by the failure to spot a potential foul in the build-up to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s opener in the first-half.

Skipper Jordan Henderson appears to be stepped on Joao Palhinha before the cross to feed the Serbian’s well-taken header.

It has to be said, it doesn’t appear to be intentional from the footage shared online and it would be a relatively soft one to give away if the shoe were on the other foot.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport (via @caulkerloaner):