(Video) ‘I’m fuming’ – Crouch says he’d be angry if he were in 23-year-old Liverpool star’s shoes after Klopp’s selection call

Peter Crouch admitted he’d be ‘fuming’ if he were in Darwin Nunez’s shoes to be entering the new season on the bench after enjoying a stellar pre-season.

Jurgen Klopp didn’t start any of his new signings against Fulham, though one might imagine both the Uruguayan and Fabio Carvalho will be in line to earn some minutes at Craven Cottage.

It’s arguably not a surprising call from the German, however, given the fact that both additions have yet to fully acclimatise to life with the Merseysiders, regardless of some top performances ahead of the start of the season proper.

"They've managed to replace these players, year on year." A post-Sadio Mane era at Liverpool…@petercrouch, @rioferdy5, @lynseyhipgrave1 and @rach_brown1 discuss how Liverpool's effectiveness in recruitment helps ease any burden of departing star players 💪 pic.twitter.com/FQKciUrLU5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 6, 2022