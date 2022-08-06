(Video) Luis Diaz inches away from a super equaliser as effort from difficult angle hits the woodwork

Luis Diaz was one of the shining lights in what was a disappointing first-half for Liverpool at Craven Cottage.

The Colombian was inches away from finding an equaliser late in the opening 45 minutes as he struck the woodwork from a difficult angle.

It was a positive sign – albeit a little late in the coming overall from Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in what has been a dismal return to Premier League football – from the former FC Porto star prior to the half-time break.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports (via @jastricks06):