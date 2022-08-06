Ex-Man City star suggests Liverpool are hoping Pep Guardiola’s men will do one thing this season amid pursuit of silverware

Richard Dunne has backed his old side Manchester City for the Premier League title this term, a prediction shared by former Liverpool man Glen Johnson.

The 42-year-old suggested that the Reds would be hoping for their main title rivals to ‘take their eye off the ball a bit’ in the hope of preventing the Sky Blues from securing a third league crown in a row come the end of the season.

“I think Liverpool are looking at it and going ‘hopefully, hopefully, they take their eye off the ball a bit Man City,'” the former defender told Betway Insider. “But they don’t, they keep going, going, going. Man City are relentless, they keep going and I fancy them to win the league again.”

The Merseysiders came incredibly close to marking their name in the history books with a goal from Vinicius Jr. in the Champions League final and Manchester City’s remarkable comeback against Aston Villa on the final day of the league season denying supporters a season to remember in perpetuity.

Where as little as a single point can decide which way the title goes, there’s not much in the way of wiggle room for either side to make any serious errors in the season.

It’s a point Jurgen Klopp will be distinctly aware of after expressing his serious disappointment at the quality of the performance on offer in the club’s opening league clash against Fulham, claiming that we deserved the ‘punishment’ of losing two points, as reported by Sky Sports.

After supporters welcomed back their heroes with open arms after the horrifying events of Paris, we’ve no doubt that the squad will be hoping to pay back the adoration shown tenfold with another crack at glory and a clean sweep of silverware.

The German tactician will no doubt insist that we raise the bar to meet the challenge posed by our high-spending rivals rather than rely on rare moments of failure throughout the season.

A repeat of the poor showing at Craven Cottage will likewise have to be a reality not experienced again for quite some time if we’re to have a chance of reaching the break for the World Cup with an impressive points platform to bounce off of following the resumption of domestic football.

