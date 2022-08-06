(Video) Cheeky young Liverpool fan nabs Rio Ferdinand’s pen after he refuses to sign fellow supporter’s Reds shirt

Rio Ferdinand got involved in a bit of banter with some young Liverpool fans attending Craven Cottage for the side’s opening league clash with Fulham.

One supporter cheekily ran off with the ex-Manchester United man’s pen after he refused to sign his fellow Red’s shirt prior to the tie.

In fairness to the BT Sport pundit, we’re not quite sure why one would want the former Red Devil’s star’s signature on a Liverpool shirt in the first place.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @rioferdy5:

My guy wants me to sign a Liverpool shirt 🤯😱😂 It’s good to be back!! pic.twitter.com/1yynYC11lR — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 6, 2022