(Video) Rio Ferdinand suggests ‘phenomenal’ Liverpool star can fill Sadio Mane void

Rio Ferdinand suggested that Luis Diaz could help fill the void left by Sadio Mane’s departure from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The former Manchester United defender described the Reds’ winter signing as ‘phenomenal’ following a remarkable start to life in the famous red shirt.

After a full pre-season with Jurgen Klopp’s men, one can reasonably expect that the Colombian international will pick up where he left off last term and take his game to a higher level this season.

It’s a big ask to deliver to a similar level as our old No.10, though the quality of his performances in the 30-year-old’s former left-wing position in the forward line should more than fill fans with confidence in that regard.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport: