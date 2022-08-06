‘Will surely start’ – Journalist insists one Liverpool star has to now start for Klopp after looking dangerous against Fulham

Michael Hincks has shared his expectation for Darwin Nunez to lead Liverpool’s forward line ‘from here on in’ after a stunning cameo performance at Craven Cottage.

The Uruguayan international was introduced during the second-half of action and made a near instant impact with an audacious flicked attempt at goal before going second time lucky with his next effort to then level the game.

“An early second-half introduction, replacing Firmino,” the reporter wrote for iNews.

“Arguably should have shot when opting to play the ball across goal, but moments after seeing one flick saved, a second attempt found the net, after Tosin’s touch played it onto Nunez’s heel.

“Looked a danger in the air and then got the assist when playing it over to Salah. Will surely start from here on in.”

A further goal from Fulham invited yet another contribution from the £64m signing as he set up Mo Salah from close-range to salvage a point for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

It would be far from dramatic to claim that our No.27’s introduction in London helped change the game, as a lacklustre Liverpool attack suddenly found the edge it had been so desperately missing for much of the encounter in the English capital.

We wouldn’t go as far as to criticise Jurgen Klopp’s selection given there are understandable reasons as to why the German would feel inclined to slowly bed-in his potentially record-breaking addition to the squad.

That having been said, Nunez’s latest top-class showing in the famous red shirt does provide further evidence of his readiness for life in the English top-flight and more regular minutes in our starting-XI.

