Jurgen Klopp hints another Liverpool signing is possible this summer in response to ‘four-week’ problem

Jurgen Klopp admitted there was a possibility that the club could engage in further transfer business this summer in response to the litany of injury concerns that have arisen ahead of the start of the league campaign.

The German’s pre-match press conference comments were relayed on Twitter by The Athletic’s James Pearce after Ibrahima Konate was the latest squad member to join the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Curtis Jones and Co. on the sidelines.

Klopp: "We can't solve a problem we have for 4 weeks with a transfer. The window is open so we will see but there are no plans." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 5, 2022

Nathaniel Phillips looks set to stay put for now, despite growing interest in the centre-half’s services, though the middle of the park is the more serious concern given the absence of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and our No.17.

It’s a highly frustrating issue given how close we were to making it to the start of the season proper with only a minor array of injuries to consider.

On the plus side, some would appear to be more minor than others and we can certainly understand an unwillingness to unnecessarily dip into the transfer market when several options will back available in due time.

