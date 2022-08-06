(Video) Klopp corrects Des Kelly over moment of controversy from Liverpool’s opening draw with Fulham

Jurgen Klopp seemed uninterested in discussing whether a foul had taken place in the build-up to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s opener against Liverpool in the first-half at Craven Cottage.

Jordan Henderson appeared to have been stepped on by Joao Palhinha, though the contact was evidently not deemed serious enough to warrant a further review.

After Des Kelly brought up the matter, however, and suggested that the incident looked accidental, the Reds boss responded by asserting ‘fouls don’t have to be deliberate’.

