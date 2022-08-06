(Video) Klopp corrects Des Kelly over moment of controversy from Liverpool’s opening draw with Fulham

Jurgen Klopp seemed uninterested in discussing whether a foul had taken place in the build-up to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s opener against Liverpool in the first-half at Craven Cottage.

Jordan Henderson appeared to have been stepped on by Joao Palhinha, though the contact was evidently not deemed serious enough to warrant a further review.

After Des Kelly brought up the matter, however, and suggested that the incident looked accidental, the Reds boss responded by asserting ‘fouls don’t have to be deliberate’.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @btsportfootball:

"The best thing is the result actually, that we get a point from a really bad game from my side." "It (Thiago's injury) looks like a bad hamstring." Jürgen Klopp looks back on a lacklustre Liverpool display and provides a Thiago injury update… 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/bWjbmm8S3s — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 6, 2022