Liverpool star destined for exit could now stay put after Klopp’s transfer u-turn amid mounting injuries

Liverpool could be set to keep hold of Nat Phillips beyond the summer window after a further injury to Ibrahima Konate raised concerns.

Jurgen Klopp appeared to confirm as much in his pre-match comments, as relayed on Twitter by James Pearce, ahead of the Reds’ first Premier League encounter with Fulham in the 2022/23 season.

Klopp says Ibrahima Konate's injury is likely to mean that Nat Phillips stays put this month: "It will influence the outgoing transfers." #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 5, 2022

There has been some serious interest reported in the Englishman from the likes of the Cottagers and Bournemouth following their promotion to the English top-flight – moves which still could occur given that our French defender’s concern isn’t thought to be extensive.

READ MORE: Pundit bizarrely thinks Manchester United will finish higher than Liverpool

With the 25-year-old unlikely to get much in the way of game time over the course of the season, however, it would be a shame personally for the player to spend at least another half of a campaign waiting for a move.

That being said, having already experienced life without several first-team centre-halves in the nightmare season of 2020/21, we can more than understand the club’s position on the matter.

Phillips will eventually get his transfer away from the club, which will be thoroughly well-deserved in light of his contributions.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!