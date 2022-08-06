(Video) Klopp gives worrying update on Thiago’s hamstring injury

Jurgen Klopp appeared to suggest it could be a potentially lengthy spell on the sidelines for Thiago Alcantara after the midfielder was withdrawn in the second-half with a hamstring injury.

It leaves the German with an even more limited array of options in the middle of the park as the Spaniard joins Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

With the manager having previously admitted a further addition in the summer window would be possible if injuries began to stack up, a long-term concern for the former Bayern Munich man could very well force a 2020/21-esque scenario where emergency reinforcements are required.

It’s a situation we’d hope to avoid given the preference to favour patience with the idea of securing quality, top-of-the-list signings (be it on loan or a permanent deal) when they become available, though the needs of the squad may require Klopp to forego that philosophy once more.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @btsportfootball:

"The best thing is the result actually, that we get a point from a really bad game from my side." "It (Thiago's injury) looks like a bad hamstring." Jürgen Klopp looks back on a lacklustre Liverpool display and provides a Thiago injury update… 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/bWjbmm8S3s — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 6, 2022