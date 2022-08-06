(Video) Liverpool fans will be in stitches over Wijnaldum’s aquatic announcement clip at Roma

Posted by
(Video) Liverpool fans will be in stitches over Wijnaldum’s aquatic announcement clip at Roma

Gini Wijnaldum was officially unveiled as an addition to the Roma squad on loan from PSG only a year after leaving Liverpool on a permanent transfer to Ligue 1 outfit.

The Dutch international was clipped emerging from a pool in full kit before whistling the tune to his famous chant at Anfield.

It’s one of the more unique announcement videos we’ve seen from a club in recent times, though one that’s sure to have a few fans giggling away at their phones.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top