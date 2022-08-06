(Video) Liverpool fans will be in stitches over Wijnaldum’s aquatic announcement clip at Roma

Gini Wijnaldum was officially unveiled as an addition to the Roma squad on loan from PSG only a year after leaving Liverpool on a permanent transfer to Ligue 1 outfit.

The Dutch international was clipped emerging from a pool in full kit before whistling the tune to his famous chant at Anfield.

It’s one of the more unique announcement videos we’ve seen from a club in recent times, though one that’s sure to have a few fans giggling away at their phones.