(Video) Liverpool fans will be in stitches over Wijnaldum’s aquatic announcement clip at Roma

Gini Wijnaldum was officially unveiled as an addition to the Roma squad on loan from PSG only a year after leaving Liverpool on a permanent transfer to Ligue 1 outfit.
The Dutch international was clipped emerging from a pool in full kit before whistling the tune to his famous chant at Anfield.
It’s one of the more unique announcement videos we’ve seen from a club in recent times, though one that’s sure to have a few fans giggling away at their phones.
👀😙🎶#ASRoma | @GWijnaldum pic.twitter.com/V3z2BsMVtc
— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) August 5, 2022