Liverpool team news confirmed: Firmino decision made as four teenagers named on Reds bench v Fulham

Having made a positive start in the club’s return to competitive football ahead of the 2022/23 season, Liverpool fans could be forgiven for going into the campaign with more than an air of positivity.

The ambition remains unchanged from the prior year, with the likes of Bobby Firmino confirming that the Reds remain keen to make history and pursue a clean sweep of silverware after coming achingly close last term.

A number of injuries incurred during pre-season will be a source of frustration ahead of what is set to be another challenging season, though we’ve arguably sufficient depth to get by as things stand.

Ahead of a recovered Alisson Becker in between the sticks, Virgil van Dijk has been partnered up with Joel Matip whilst an injured Ibrahima Konate rests up on the sidelines.

An expected midfield trio comprised of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara feature in the middle of the park against Marco Silva’s Fulham.

Finally, up top, Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Luis Diaz make up the forward line.

Darwin Nunez has to settle for a place on the bench alongside four teenagers, including Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic, Fabio Carvalho and Luke Chambers.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

Here's how we line up for our 2022/23 @PremierLeague opener 👊🔴 #FULLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 6, 2022

