(Video) ‘Does nothing’ – Liverpool star slammed at half-time for poor defending against Mitrovic goal

Trent Alexander-Arnold was criticised by a host of BT Sport pundits at the half-time break for his involvement in Aleksandar Mitrovic’s opener at Craven Cottage.

The No.66 was beaten by the towering Serbian after a superb cross was fired into the Liverpool box to hand the Cottagers’ the lead at home.

To be fair, there was probably more that the fullback could have done in the situation to guard against the aerial threat of the 27-year-old.

