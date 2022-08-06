(Video) Wild scenes as megaphone-wielding Sadio Mane joins fans in stands after Bayern win

Sadio Mane quickly endeared himself to Bayern Munich’s travelling fans after climbing up into the away section at Deutsche Bank Park after the Bavarians’ 6-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Senegalese international was spotted wielding a megaphone as he joined in with supporters’ celebrations.
The former Liverpool No.10 got himself on the scoresheet once again after a superb start to life in the 5-3 German Supercup win over RB Leipzig.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Bundesliga_EN:
Mané's at home already with the @FCBayernEN fans! 📢🏠🙌#MD1 | #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/jBbYcRKkr9
— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) August 5, 2022