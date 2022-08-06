(Video) Watch Sadio Mane’s debut Bundesliga goal – only takes him 29 minutes to score

It didn’t take Sadio Mane long to get off the mark in the Bundesliga following his move away from Liverpool – 29 minutes to be precise.

The Senegalese international found himself on the end of a chipped ball, which he duly headed into the back of the net to put Bayern Munich three goals to the good at the time against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 30-year-old attacker appears to have settled in well to life in Germany, having registered a prior effort in the Supercup final win over RB Leipzig.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkyFootball:

It took 29 minutes for Sadio Mané to score his first Bundesliga goal 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/7urIIKkoUX — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 5, 2022