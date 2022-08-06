(Video) Darwin Nunez hits the ground running with filthiest flicked finish fans will ever see in a debut

Darwin Nunez made exactly the kind of impact Jurgen Klopp would have been hoping for as he was brought on with his side trialing by a goal at the time of writing.

After a failed first attempt at an audacious effort, the former Penarol man came again with the sensational in mind, successfully steering in an equaliser with a glorious backheel.

The Uruguayan came on as part of a double substitution along with fellow new boy Fabio Carvalho for Bobby Firmino and an injured Thiago Alcantara.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Immediate impact from Darwin Núñez! 🙌 He nets his first Premier League goal on his competitive debut! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WTVMbKVNkv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 6, 2022